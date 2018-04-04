Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago overnight.
- A person was shot by University of Chicago police after reports of a burglary Tuesday night in the South Side Hyde Park neighborhood.
- Also Tuesday night, a woman was injured in a crash after reports of gunfire in the South Side Burnside neighborhood. Investigators found a weapon at the scene of the crash, and a nearby Pace bus was also struck by gunfire.
- A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.
- Two people were found shot to death Tuesday afternoon at their home in northwest Indiana.
ALSO CHECK OUT: 2 killed in Bellwood shooting