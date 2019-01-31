After brutal cold, snow then drizzle

Faces began to reappear from behind tightly would scarves and it felt safe to briefly remove gloves while outside Thursday as the near-record cold gave way to temperatures hovering just a few digits below zero.

The city, it appeared, had survived the life-threatening cold.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were no reports of deaths connected to this week’s polar vortex, although autopsy reports at the Cook County medical examiner’s office were still pending.

“We are not out of the woods yet,” said Mayor Rahm Emanuel, noting the forecast for snow into Friday morning.

The mayor, surrounded by a dozen or so department heads, praised regular Chicago folks for pulling together over the past two days.

“There are people who are hosting parties, potlucks, play dates, sleepovers and showing that the city of big shoulders is also the city of big hearts,” the mayor told reporters at the Salvation Army Freedom Center on the West Side.

Temperatures were expected to rise through the weekend, with a high downtown Saturday of about 37 degrees, possibly bringing rain or freezing drizzle, according to the National Weather Service. It’s expected to be warmer still Sunday, with highs about 40 degrees.

As the city prepared for the deep freeze, warnings went out about the strong possibility of frostbite for unprotected skin. For the most part, it seems, those warnings were heeded.

“The numbers really have not been that high, and the hospitals are still able to accept patients. So they are not overwhelmed,” said Dr. Julie Morita, commissioner of the city’s Department of Public Health.

There were a scattering of cold-related cases at Chicago-area hospitals, including six people who were hospitalized with “severe” frostbite at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, said Jim Ritter, a hospital spokesman.

“Patients hospitalized at Loyola for severe frostbite are at risk of losing tissue, such as fingers, toes or the tip of the nose,” Ritter said

At Rush University Medical Center, there were two cold-related injuries — one for frostbite, the other hypothermia — during the cold snap, said hospital spokesman Charlie Jolie.

“Neither one was admitted,” Jolie said. “We’ve had a few dozen people who’ve come to the Rush [emergency room] to warm up and we’ve sheltered them and fed them.”

At the city’s airports, crews were preparing for snowfall. As of Thursday morning, a combined 600 flights had been canceled at O’Hare and Midway airports, officials said.

Meanwhile, Judy Frydland, the Department of Buildings commissioner, said inspectors had completed 708 heat inspections during the past three days. She urged residents to call 311 if they have heat issues and don’t get a response from their landlord.

“If you’re a landlord, you should be proactively checking your systems to make sure everything is in working order to avoid an emergency, and then you find yourself in [Cook County] Circuit Court,” Frydland said.