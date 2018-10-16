COPA set to release video of Chicago cop shooting unarmed autistic man

The agency that investigates Chicago police misconduct is gearing up to release footage of a Chicago Police Officer shooting an autistic man on the Far South Side last year.

A spokesman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said the video of the August 2017 shooting likely would be released Tuesday afternoon.

Independent journalist Jamie Kalven first reported the potential video release.

“Our goal is to not let anything delay this thing another day,” COPA spokesman Ephraim Eaddy said Tuesday.

The video was initially withheld because the man was considered a minor at the time of the shooting due to his mental capacity.

The victim, who was 18 at the time, was shot about 5 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2017 in the 10900 block of South Hermosa in Morgan Park. He suffers from both autism and schizophrenia.

A lawsuit filed earlier this year on behalf of the man who was shot says the officer was off-duty at the time and in his personal vehicle when he saw the man running and skipping down the street.

Hours earlier, the victim’s caretaker had reported him missing.

The lawsuit states that the man “functions at the cognitive level of a child, and he has difficulty communicating,” adding that he “looks much younger than his age and his disabilities are immediately recognizable.”

He stopped running in front of the property at 10947 S. Hermosa, according to the lawsuit, and the officer parked his truck about 20 feet away as the man continued to stand there.

While still seated in his truck’s driver’s seat, the officer opened fire, striking the man in the chest and arm, according to the lawsuit.

When the officer fired, the man “was standing almost perfectly still, facing [the officer’s] truck, with his hands at his sides,” the suit states. He “did not make any aggressive moves toward” the officer.

After he was shot, the man ran away again. The officer caught up with him and ordered him to the ground and calling an ambulance, the suit states.

Addressing reporters two days after the shooting, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said the victim had been “elusive and unresponsive” when the officer tried to question him.

A police statement initially said the two got into an “armed confrontation.” Johnson said no weapon was recovered from the 18-year-old.

The officer was stripped of his police powers shortly after the shooting.

Officers involved in shootings are automatically put on desk duty for 30 days under CPD policy, but the Independent Police Review Authority — COPA’s predecessor — recommended that the sergeant be taken off the streets for the duration of their investigation.

No criminal charges were ever brought against the officer in connection with the shooting.