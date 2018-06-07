CM Punk returns to cage for Chicago UFC event after clearing defamation suit

Jurors have cleared former World Wrestling Entertainment champ CM Punk of defamation and invasion of privacy in a lawsuit brought by a wrestling doctor. | AP

Chicago will host its first ever UFC pay-per-view event Saturday night, and all eyes will be on two-time WWE Champion and Chicago native CM Punk.

Punk will enter the cage breathing a sigh of relief after being cleared Tuesday in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by a WWE doctor.

“I do have a sense of relief because I wasn’t in court today,” said Punk, who will be facing UFC fighter Mike Jackson. “That’s a start.”

Dr. Chris Amann sued Punk and another WWE wrestler Colt Cabana after what Amann claims were damaging comments made by the professional wrestlers in a 2014 podcast.

Punk said he felt a real sense of relief when he shared his story on Cabana’s podcast about WWE doctors failing to diagnose a lump that turned out to be a staph infection. “And look what happened,” he said.

Now Punk is focused on getting both feet out of the WWE world and planted in UFC.

The two-time WWE Champion made his octagon debut at UFC 203 in 2016, and the UFC community characterized it as a complete disaster after he lost by submission in the first round to Mickey Gall.

Punk doesn’t entirely disagree.

“I would describe it as disappointing,” Punk said. “I mean, I lost and there’s no fun in that. I don’t have a super positive story for you but my perspective was, I took the L. Now where do we go from here?”

Despite what many said was a clear indication that Punk was not ready for UFC, the fighter said the loss gave him a solid foundation to build upon. It isn’t what he wanted but forced him to examine his weaknesses in the cage.

“What do I have to work on?” Punk asked himself.

He said the answer was everything.

His next fight has him on UFC 225’s main card against Jackson and the two share one interesting common thread. Like Punk, Jackson too lost to Gall by submission in the first round of his UFC debut.

Both fighters will step into the cage Saturday with something to prove to the UFC world. One advantage Punk may have over Jackson though is he’ll be competing in front of his home crowd.

“It’s everything to me,” Punk said. “I think for sure I feel the pressure, but it’s a good pressure. It’s kind of a back against the wall mentality but I’m in my backyard. I can draw from that and gain strength from that.”

Clay Guida and Curtis Blaydes are two other fighters who will gain strength from competing in front of their home crowd. Guida enters Saturday with a 34-14 record and Curtis Blaydes with a record of 9-1.