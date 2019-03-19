CPS announces schools receiving $32 million for ‘largest-ever’ program expansion

Chicago Public Schools officials on Tuesday announced receiving a total of $32 million for new high-quality programs at 32 schools across the city, including long-neglected areas on the South and West sides.

The investments — touted by Mayor Rahm Emanuel as the district’s largest-ever academic program expansion — will give 17,000 students access to bolstered curriculum, including new International Baccalaureate programs at seven schools and STEM programs at 11 schools, according to CPS.

Fine arts programs are being added at six schools, dual language programs to four schools, world language programs at two schools and personalized learning programs at two schools.

“High-quality programming opens a world of opportunities for our students and through our largest-ever programmatic investment, we will be transforming the educational experience for nearly 17,000 students across the city,” CPS CEO Janice K. Jackson said in a statement.

The funding will benefit a student population that’s about 80 percent low-income, according to the district. The new programs are clustered in “IB neighborhoods” and “STEM neighborhoods.” CPS says they’ll help address gaps in parts of the city as identified in a new Annual Regional Analysis, which was also released Tuesday.

That includes the West Side’s first IB program at Michele Clark Magnet High School; the West Side’s first magnet cluster program at Collins High School, and Bronzeville’s first early college STEM program at Chicago Military Academy.

The funding infusion is Emanuel’s latest boost to the city’s IB network, which he has championed throughout his administration. As he seeks to burnish his legacy in his final weeks in office — away from the 50 schools he closed shortly after taking office — the new funding means North America’s largest IB network will increase to 62 schools serving 19,000 students.

“By expanding high-quality academic programs in schools across the city, we are supporting the record academic progress Chicago’s students are making, and inspiring the next generation as they continue to shatter barriers and redefine what they can accomplish when given the opportunity to succeed,” Emanuel said in a statement.

Principals at the 32 schools had to apply to receive the funding, which will be distributed over six years for staffing, training, learning resources and more. CPS credited the new state funding formula for improving the district’s finances to support the new programs.

They were chosen “based on a thorough evaluation process that included community and parent engagement, a needs assessment, interviews with school staff, letters of support from community stakeholders, and approval by each school’s Local School Council,” according to the district.

CPS said the rejected schools “were provided clear, objective rationale, as well as areas of improvement so they can focus on strengthening structures to ensure successful program implementation in the future.”

Another application cycle will open later this year.

Here are the schools selected for program expansions:

Addams Elementary School (Personalized Learning)

Belmont-Cragin Elementary School (Magnet – Fine & Performing Arts)

Cameron Elementary School (Magnet Cluster – Fine & Performing Arts)

Chase Elementary School (STEAM)

Chicago Military Academy at Bronzeville (Early College STEM)

Michele Clark Magnet High School (IB – MYP)

Collins Academy High School (Magnet Cluster – Fine & Performing Arts)

Columbia Explorers Elementary School (STEM)

Cuffe Elementary School (STEM)

Earhart Elementary School (STEAM)

Eberhart Elementary School (Dual Language)

Everett Elementary School (STEM)

Evergreen Academy (STEAM)

Fairfield Elementary School (IB – MYP)

Faraday Elementary School (IB – PYP)

Goethe Elementary School (Dual Language)

Hawthorne Elementary School (Personalized Learning)

Joplin Elementary School (Magnet Cluster – World Language)

Josephine Locke Elementary School (IB – PYP)

McPherson Elementary School (Gifted & IB-PYP)

Moos Elementary School (IB – PYP)

Peck Elementary School (STEM)

Perez Elementary School (World Language Academy – Mandarin & Spanish)

Peterson Elementary School (STEAM)

Portage Park Elementary School (Magnet Cluster – Fine & Performing Arts)

Roosevelt High School (Dual Language)

Salazar Elementary School (Dual Language)

Senn High School (IB – CP)

Shoop Elementary School (STEM)

Steinmetz High School (STEAM)

Till Elementary School (Magnet Cluster – Fine & Performing Arts)

Wells High School (Magnet Cluster – Fine & Performing Arts)

Read CPS’ 2018-19 Annual Regional Analysis: