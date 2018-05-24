Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.

  • Five people were wounded, including two women, in shootings across Chicago on Wednesday night.
  • At around 3:25 a.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint in Old Town. The 26-year-old woman was walking home when two men walked up to her, displayed a handgun and robbed her, police said.

