Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- Five people were wounded, including two women, in shootings across Chicago on Wednesday night.
- At around 3:25 a.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint in Old Town. The 26-year-old woman was walking home when two men walked up to her, displayed a handgun and robbed her, police said.
