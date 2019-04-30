Woman shot in Morgan Park

A woman was shot Tuesday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The woman, 19, was driving about 1:26 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 112th Place when she heard shots and realized she’d been hit in the left arm, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said. No one is in custody.

Area South detectives are investigating.

