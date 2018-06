Delivery driver shot in Altgeld Gardens

A delivery driver was shot early Sunday in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 12:40 a.m., the 21-year-old driver pulled into the lot of a laundry mat in the 13000 block of South Greenwood Avenue, Chicago Police said. Three people walked up to the man and then shot him as he tried to drive away.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.