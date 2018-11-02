Trump made racist comment in ‘rougher’ Chicago neighborhood, Michael Cohen says

President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he leaves the White House, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Washington, en route to Topeka, Kansas. Trump said he is looking forward to the Senate confirmation vote on Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh. | AP Photo

In a newly published interview, Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer says Trump once remarked “only the blacks could live like this” while driving through a “rougher” neighborhood in Chicago.

Trump’s alleged comments were revealed in Michael Cohen’s interview with Vanity Fair in which Cohen recounted racist comments by Trump before he was elected president.

The conversation in Chicago happened in the late 2000s, according to Cohen; at the time, the two men were traveling to Trump International Hotel and Tower for a board meeting.

On the way from the airport to the hotel, Cohen says they passed through “what looked like a rougher neighborhood.”

Taking a look at the neighborhood, according to Cohen, Trump said: “Only the blacks could live like this.”

The interview didn’t mention which neighborhood or what part of the city they were driving through.

Cohen also noted several other racist comments he says Trump made before he was elected.

In a discussion at Trump Tower in New York, Cohen says he told then-candidate Trump that the crowd at a recent campaign rally was largely white. In response, Trump allegedly said, “That’s because black people are too stupid to vote for me.”

During another conversation about the first season of The Apprentice, Cohen says Trump explained why he didn’t pick Kwame Jackson, a black investment manager who had graduated from Harvard, as his winner. “There’s no way I can let this black f—– win,” Trump said, according to Cohen.