Driver swerves into building after shots fired on Near North Side

A driver crashed their car into a building early Sunday after gunshots were fired in the Old Town neighborhood on the North Side.

About 2 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix in the first block of West Division Street when a Volvo sedan pulled along side and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

No one was hit by gunfire, but the driver of the Grand Prix swerved and crashed into the corner of a building, according to police. They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where their condition stabilized.

A male passenger in the Grand Prix, also 17, was taken to the same hospital, police said. Their condition wasn’t released.

The Volvo drove way westbound, police said.

Responding officers recovered a gun from the Grand Prix and arrested the driver on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, according to police.