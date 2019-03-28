Man, 75, charged in fatal Gary stabbing says victim called him names

A man is accused of fatally stabbing someone during an argument in northwest Indiana.

Edward Miller, 75, is charged with a count of murder and a count of voluntary manslaughter following the Tuesday stabbing death of Carlos Johnson, 64, Gary police said in a statement.

Officers found Johnson on the sixth floor of an apartment building in the 100 block of West 11th Avenue in Gary, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Lake County. Johnson was leaning on a wall in a hallway with someone applying pressure to a wound.

He had several cuts on his forearm, tricep, shoulder blade and neck, and was taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary, where he died, police and the Lake County coroner said.

Miller was standing nearby and arrested, the affidavit states.

In an interview with detectives, Miller stated that he was drinking with Johnson and his nephew inside an apartment when he mentioned he was a retired drag queen, the affidavit states.

Miller told detectives that Johnson started calling him names and grabbed a small knife, according to the affidavit. Miller stated that he grabbed a butcher knife and stabbed Johnson once in the arm after Johnson had lunged at him, the affidavit states.

Miller is currently at Lake County Jail, police said.