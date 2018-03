Elmwood Park woman, 79, killed in crash

A 79-year-old Elmwood Park woman has died after being involved in a crash Sunday in northwest suburban Norridge.

Lily Pisano died Tuesday after she was injured in the crash at East River Road and Lawrence Avenue, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy Wednesday found she died of multiple injuries when a vehicle crashed into a fixed object, the medical examiner’s office said.

Norridge police were not available to provide additional information Wednesday.