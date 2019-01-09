Boy, 9, missing from Englewood after not returning from school

Michael Campbell did not return from school Tuesday afternoon in Englewood. | photo from Mothers Against Senseless Killings

A 9-year-old boy was reported missing Tuesday evening after he did not return from his Englewood neighborhood elementary school.

Michael Campbell was last seen at 3 p.m. at Harvard Elementary School in the 7500 block of South Harvard Avenue, according to Chicago police and the group Mothers Against Senseless Killings.

Campbell was wearing a maroon jacket and shirt, black pants and orange and blue Nike shoes, police said. He was described as 4-feet tall and 60 pounds.

Anyone who knows Campbell’s location was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8274.