Firefighter injured battling blaze in the Loop

Fireifghters battled a 3-11 alarm fire in the first block of South Wabash. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A firefighter was injured early Wednesday while battling a fire that broke out in a high-rise building in the The Loop.

Firefighters responded to a 2-11 alarm fire in the first block of South Wabash about 2 a.m. The fire was upgraded to a 3-11 alarm, according to Chicago Fire Media.

The fire was struck out about 3:10 a.m. and firefighters were still on the scene ventilating hotspots, officials said.

At least one firefighter was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, officials said. It was not immediately clear if there were any other injuries.