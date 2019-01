Firefighters battle blaze in Little Village

Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in the 2500 block of South Sacramento Avenue | Chicago Fire Department media affairs

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.

Firefighters responded about 2:45 p.m. to a blaze at a home in the 2500 block of South Sacramento Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago Fire Department media affairs.

The fire was struck out just before 4 p.m. No injuries were reported, the department said.

No further information was immediately available.