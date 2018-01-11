Firefighters battle massive blaze at Des Plaines recycling plant

Firefighters were battling a massive recycling plant fire early Thursday in the 1200 block of Rand Road. Fire Chief Alan Wax of the Des Plaines Fire Department said crews expect to be on scene for hours. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Firefighters battled a massive blaze Wednesday night into early Thursday at a recycling factory in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Crews arriving just after 11 p.m. found flames coming out of the roof at 1274 Rand Rd., according to Deputy Chief Peter Dyer of the Des Plaines Fire Department.

The fire quickly spread and additional crews were called for help, Dyer said. Firefighters were expected to remain on the scene fighting the fire throughout the night.

The cause of the fire was still unknown. No injuries have been reported.