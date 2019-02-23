1 killed, 1 wounded in Gage Park shooting

A man was killed and another wounded Friday as shooting erupted into a group of people arguing on a street in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

The group of people began arguing about noon in the 5500 block of South Spaulding Avenue when shots rang out, Chicago police said.

A 20-year-old man was struck in the arm and Antoine Grant, 34, was shot multiple times, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The men were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where Grant died within the hour.

An autopsy released Saturday found Grant died from multiple gunshot wounds. He lived in the Austin neighborhood, the medical examiner’s office said.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a back SUV flee from the scene, police said.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. No one is in custody, police said Saturday.