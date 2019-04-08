Boy, 7, shoots self in finger: police
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A 7-year-old boy shot himself in the finger Monday evening in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
He was playing with the gun inside a home when it accidentally discharged, Chicago police said.
Authorities were called at 6:40 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Nashville Avenue and took the boy in good condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.
Area North detectives are investigating the incident.