Boy, 7, shoots self in finger: police

A 7-year-old boy shot himself in the finger Monday evening in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

He was playing with the gun inside a home when it accidentally discharged, Chicago police said.

Authorities were called at 6:40 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Nashville Avenue and took the boy in good condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating the incident.