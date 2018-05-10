Girl, 17, missing from Washington Park

A teenage girl was reported missing Wednesday from the Washington Park neighborhood.

Tiffani Sprouts, 17, was last seen Saturday in the 5400 block of South Indiana, according to Chicago Police.

She was described as a 5-foot-6, 120-pound black girl with brown eyes, black and red hair and a medium complexion. Sprouts was last wearing a black Nike hooded jacket, blue jeans and silver Puma sandals, police said.

She’s known to spend time around 131st Street and Evans, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.