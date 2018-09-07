Police respond to exchange of gunfire on South Side

Police investigate a shooting shortly after midnight, Thursday September 7, 2018 in the 9400 block of South Perry Ave in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Chicago police responded early Friday to an exchange of gunfire between two people in Roseland community area on the South Side.

Officers were nearby when shots rang out near the intersection of 95th and South Perry Avenue, according to preliminary information from police. No officers were injured in the exchange.

A vehicle attempting to leave the scene was driven toward the officers and struck a fence, police said.

Further details were not released.