Bicyclist injured in Portage Park hit-and-run, police seek driver

Police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash Thursday that seriously injured a bicyclist in Portage Park

About 5:30 p.m., a bicyclist was crossing the street in the 5700 block of West Addison Street when they were struck by a red car, Chicago Police said. The driver fled without stopping.

Authorities were unsure of the make and model of the car, but said it might be a 2017-2018 Chevrolet Sonic. The vehicle broke off its driver-side mirror in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.