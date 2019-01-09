Woman wanted for making false report in Gurnee ‘swatting’

An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a “swatting” call that prompted a major police response last month at a north suburban Gurnee home.

The warrant issued Tuesday charges 41-year-old Keesha S. Ingram with a felony count of disorderly conduct, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Ingram is accused of making a false 911 call on Dec. 11 to report that a man was supposedly threatening to shoot his wife in the 17600 block of Dawn Court, authorities said.

Deputies arrived, surrounded the house and made contact with the people inside, the sheriff’s office said. A man and a woman came outside and were interviewed by police.

During the interviews, investigators “learned there was no domestic incident and no indication there was going to be a shooting or acts of violence,” the sheriff’s office said. Detectives later learned that Ingram knew the victim of the “swatting” and believed he owed her money.

“The victim wasn’t providing payment, and in an attempt to seek revenge Ingram placed the swatting call,” the sheriff’s office said.

The warrant carries a bail amount of $25,000.