Ken Nordine dies at 98; radio announcer & influential ‘Word Jazz’ artist

Ken Nordine, who died Saturday, had a voice that launched 1,000 radio shows, commercials, movie trailers and spoken-word records.

The Edgewater resident was 98, said his son, also named Ken.

Mr. Nordine’s voice was a dulcet earworm that burrowed into the subconscious during more than 40 years of performing “Word Jazz,’’ a midnight show on WBEZ that showcased his hep cat persona, stream-of-consciousness wordplay and psychedelic sound effects, such as a slowed-down clock or drip of water.

Musician Dale Henry Geist tweeted his voice “was like a panther stalking your mind.” Harry Shearer called him “a great radio wordsmith” on Twitter.

He did a 1970s Levi’s commercial that asked how human beings would wear jeans if they’d evolved differently: “Would he put Levi’s herringbone on his fins, Levi’s stripes on his wings?”

During his career, he collaborated with Laurie Anderson, Fred Astaire, David Bowie, Jerry Garcia, Jim Henson and Tom Waits.

He was the voice of the Chicago International Film Festival and the “Cold Steel on Ice” ads for the Chicago Blackhawks. He also did announcing for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. His voice was heard on commercials for Amana Appliances, Champion Spark Plugs, First Chicago Bank, Gallo Wine, Harvey’s Bristol Dry Sherry, Magnavox and Taster’s Choice.

His intonation and tones were so unique that “companies would come to him to create the commercial, based on his style with ‘Word Jazz,’ ” his son said.

He went to Lane Tech High School and the University of Chicago.

Mr. Nordine, who had a stroke about 18 months ago, died at his home near Kenmore and Glenlake, where he had a third-floor recording studio. A stretch of the street outside was renamed in his honor as “Ken Nordine Way.”

His family is considering a gathering to honor him in the future, his son said.