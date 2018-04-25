Killer stalked cousins ahead of fatal revenge shooting, prosecutors say

An officer blocks off the street early Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 after two men were shot to death in the 6600 block of South Evans. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Ahead of a January shooting in the West Woodlawn neighborhood, video surveillance tracked the killer as he stalked two cousins before opening fire and fatally wounding both men in an act of retribution, prosecutors said.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged 31-year-old Stanley Williams with two counts of first-degree murder in the case. He was denied bail during a hearing Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Early Jan. 18, prosecutors said Jordasch Robinson, 27, and his cousin, 36-year-old Ronald Robinson, had gone to the V75 nightclub at 125 W. 7th St. in the West Chatham neighborhood when Williams also arrived at the club about four minutes later.

Ronald Robinson left the club sometime after midnight and about 2:30 a.m., video surveillance recorded Jordasch Robinson leave the club, again followed by Williams, prosecutors said.

The two cousins met back up in the 6600 block of South Evans and planned to go to an after-hours club nearby, prosecutors said. Video surveillance recorded the two men pull their cars onto Evans Avenue and park on the east side of the street. Shortly after, Williams was recorded driving by in a silver Chevrolet Malibu and pausing in the block near the cousins’ cars before continuing to a nearby alley.

Williams walked to the mouth of the alley, watched the two men and then returned to the Malibu. He circled the block again in the car and then returned to the alley to park.

Soon after, Williams walked up to the driver’s side door of Jordasch Robinson’s car and fired a .40-caliber handgun, striking Robinson in the chest five times, prosecutors said. Ronald Robinson tried to drive off when the shooting started, but Williams also fired into his car, striking him in his chest. Both men were pronounced dead less than an hour later at Stroger Hospital.

Minutes after the shooting, cell phone records showed Williams made a phone call to his cousin, prosecutors said. Three years earlier, the same cousin had been shot during an argument with Jordasch Robinson.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jamie Santini said authorities believe the shooting of Williams’ cousin was his motivation to commit the double murder.

Williams, of the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood, was taken into custody Tuesday in the Fernwood neighborhood on a warrant for his arrest, according to Chicago Police records.

His next court date was scheduled for May 15.