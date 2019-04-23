Kim Foxx will not appear before County Board to discuss Jussie Smollett case

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx will not meet with the Cook County Board to discuss her office’s handling of the Jussie Smollett case, according to a letter from Foxx obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

In her letter to the board, Foxx cites her recent decision to refrain from publicly commenting on the matter during the ongoing investigation by the county’s Office of the Independent Inspector General.

“Until the conclusion of this ongoing review, I do not feel that it is appropriate for me to comment publicly on the Jussie Smollett matter,” the top prosecutor said in the letter.

Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison, R-Palos Park, last month, had asked for Foxx to appear before the board to explain her office’s abrupt decision to drop 16 charges of disorderly conduct against Smollett for allegedly staging a fake hate crime attack.

“I’m aware we can’t compel her to speak to us, but the Cook County Board does control her budget, but this transcends beyond that,” Morrison said at the time.

“Look at the outcry of the last 24 to 48 hours — the residents of Cook County have lost trust in [Foxx] and I think it’s in her best interest to come before us and clear this up.”

Morrison, who is chairman of the Cook County Republican Party, previously said the goal was to get Foxx in front of the board at its April meeting. He could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Foxx’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

