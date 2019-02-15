Lawyer Gloria Allred ‘concerned’ that her client may be in new R. Kelly tape: AP

In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. The Sun-Times first wrote in 2000 about his pattern of pursuing teenage girls. | Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File

The Associated Press is reporting that attorney Gloria Allred has reached out to law enforcement officials about concerns that her client may be on a VHS tape that allegedly shows an underage girl having sex R&B star R. Kelly.

The report states Allred, a Los Angeles-based attorney who represents multiple women who have accused Kelly of sexual abuse, has reached out to officials in “a different jurisdiction” than Chicago about the tape, that was turned over to Cook County prosecutors.

Allred says if it is her client on the video, “we will do everything legally possible to protect her and her rights.”

Another attorney, Michael Avenatti, on Thursday, said he gave Cook County prosecutors the video.