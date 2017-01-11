Senator named at harassment hearing stripped of leadership post

Sen. Ira Silverstein, D-Chicago, watches the Senate vote 42-13 to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a bill that prohibits creation of local right-to-work areas Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. (Rich Saal/The State Journal via AP)

State Senate President John Cullerton has dropped Sen. Ira Silverstein from his Democratic leadership team a day after a victim rights advocate launched explosive accusations against Silverstein during a sexual harassment hearing.

Silverstein, a North Side Democrat, resigned from the Majority Caucus Chair post as Cullerton was planning to removed him from the leadership post, Cullerton’s spokesman said. Silverstein had been paid a $20,649 annual stipend for serving in that role.

Denise Rotheimer, an activist and victim rights advocate, testified before a House committee Tuesday that Silverstein used “power” and “mind games” with her as she tried to advance legislation to help crime victims pay for legal care. Rotheimer told the Sun-Times Silverstein would call her frequently at all times of the day, while also making comments about her appearance. The two also shared constant Facebook messages.

Silverstein on Tuesday apologized for making Rotheimer “uncomfortable” but categorically denied doing anything that would rise to the level of sexual harassment.

Rotheimer is the first to publicly name a legislator as allegations of sexual harassment have run rampant amid a Facebook campaign and open letter detailing years of alleged sexual harassment.

Cullerton on Wednesday also announced that he’s scheduling a sexual harassment awareness training seminar for senators for next week, as legislators head back to Springfield for the veto session.

The Senate president too said he “anticipates” naming an interim legislative inspector general as soon as next week to fill a vacant post.

“It’s our duty to fill that post,” Cullerton said. “I take responsibility for my role in that lapse, and I apologize for it. These corrective actions are a first step in changing an unacceptable culture that has existed for too long.”