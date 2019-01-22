Endangered 52-year-old man missing from Streamwood

An endangered missing person alert was issued Tuesday for a 52-year-old man who is missing from northwest suburban Streamwood.

Luis Acevedo was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at 117 Timber Trail. He is said to have “limited processing capabilities” and may be in danger, according to Streamwood police.

Acevedo is described as a 5-foot-3, Hispanic man weighing about 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of praying hands on his back, police said.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored winter jacket, a red and black shirt and light blue sweat pants with white stripes

Anyone with information is asked to contact Streamwood police at (603) 736-3700 or call 911.