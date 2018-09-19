Man, 37, found shot to death inside vehicle in Beverly

A man was found fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in the Far South Side Beverly neighborhood.

The 37-year-old was found with gunshot wounds to his neck and head about 4:45 p.m. inside a vehicle in the 9700 block of South Charles Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy Wednesday.

His identity has not been released and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.