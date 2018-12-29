Man, 51, killed in fall from highway barrier after 5 vehicle crash on I-94

Police and fire officials investigate a fatal crash about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018 in the southbound lanes of I-94 at mile marker 74 in South Holland. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was killed when he fell from a highway barrier after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on I-94 in south suburban South Holland.

The five-vehicle pile up crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94, according to Illinois State Police.

Manuel Juarez, 51, was outside of his vehicle when he was either struck by another vehicle and pushed over the barrier or jumped over the barrier to avoid a vehicle that was coming toward him, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Juarez lived in the Hegewisch neighborhood on the Far South Side, the medical examiner’s office said.