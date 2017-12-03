Man, 90, missing in Bridgeport has dementia, only speaks Chinese

A 90-year-old man was reported missing Sunday from the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

Jun Ming Kuang was last seen in the 3200 block of South May Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Kuang has been diagnosed with dementia and only speaks Chinese, police said. He walks slowly, with a limp.

Kuang was last seen wearing a black hat, dark gray hoodie, light blue jeans with a patch on one knee and black Nike shoes, police said. He was described as Asian, about 100 pounds and 4-foot-10 with brown eyes and gray hair.

Police said Kuang frequents Wilson Park, 1122 W. 34th Place, and Hassan Market at 32nd Street and Racine Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.