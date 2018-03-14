Man assaulted, robbed in the Loop

A man was assaulted and robbed Tuesday night in the Dearborn Park neighborhood in the Loop.

The 52-year-old man was walking when a male hit him in the face and knocked him to the ground about 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of S. Plymouth Court, Chicago Police said.

The robber went through the man’s pockets and ran away with his credit cards, driver’s license and an unknown amount of cash, police said.

The man had minor injuries to his face and body but declined medical attention, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.