Man charged with attempted sexual assault in West Town, string of armed robberies

Dennis Jackson allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman at gunpoint Thursday morning in the 500 block of North Leavitt. | Google

A man is facing felony charges after allegedly trying to sexually assault a person Thursday morning in the West Town neighborhood and robbing a series of other people at gunpoint.

Dennis Jackson, 22, of the Lawndale neighborhood, was charged with felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, armed aggravated kidnapping, attempted aggravated criminal assault causing bodily harm and aggravated criminal sexual abuse causing bodily harm, according to Chicago police. He also faces a misdemeanor theft count.

About 6:10 a.m. Thursday, a female victim was walking into her workplace in the 500 block of North Leavitt Street when Jackson approached her, pulled out a gun and demanded cash, police said.

When the female said she had no money, Jackson forced her into a gangway between two homes and ordered her to undress, police said. The female was eventually able to break free and cry for help, at which point Jackson took off.

Jackson was later taken into custody about 6:25 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Oakley in West Town, police said. He was also wanted in connection with a series of armed robberies that happened in the CPD’s Near West District.

Jackson was charged after being positively identified as the suspect, police said. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday.