Man charged with robbing over $100,000 from Chase Bank branch in Little Village

A man has been charged with robbing a Chase Bank last month in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

On Friday, 35-year-old Lawndale resident Ivan Parker was indicted on a bank robbery charge from a July 27 heist at 3856 W. 26th St., according to an FBI statement.

The robbery occurred about 7 a.m. as an armed technician worked on an ATM machine inside the bank, the FBI said. Parker, clad in all black, was using another ATM nearby, but the machine kept generating an error noise, which the technician pointed out.

The technician, a man, was carrying a black bag containing $106,335 in cash, the FBI said. Once all other customers left, Parker allegedly walked over and threatened, “I don’t want to hurt you, but …” while pointing a handgun at the technician’s head.

After the technician pushed the gun away and attempted to fight Parker off, Parker used pepper spray on him and ran off with the bag, the FBI said.

Parker was later seen on video footage riding a bicycle before he was captured on surveillance video about 7:20 a.m. entering an apartment building in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road, according to the FBI.

Witnesses told authorities they believed Parker lived inside the apartment complex, the FBI said. Investigators executed a search warrant on Aug. 10 and found $7,010 in cash, debit cards from banks including Chase, pepper spray and jewelry purchased from Kay Jewelers.

He appeared in federal court on Aug. 13 in Chicago, where he was ordered without bail.