Man critically wounded in Roseland shooting

A man was shot Wednesday in the 300 block of West 110th Place. | Google Earth

A man was critically wounded Wednesday evening in a Roseland neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side.

The 32-year-old was shot in the abdomen about 5:05 p.m. in the 300 block of West 110th Place, Chicago Police said.

Paramedics took him to a hospital in critical condition.

More details weren’t immediately provided.