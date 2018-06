Man shot to death while standing in Grand Crossing gangway

A 29-year-old man was shot to death while standing in a gangway Wednesday evening in the 7800 block of South Maryland. | Google

A man was fatally wounded Wednesday evening in a Grand Crossing neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

The 29-year-old was standing in a gangway about 7:05 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Maryland when two people walked up and opened fire, striking him in the lower torso, according to Chicago Police. The shooters then ran off.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.