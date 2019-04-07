Man injured in Austin shooting

A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 1:29 a.m., the man was standing on a sidewalk in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street when two unknown males fired shots from a vacant lot, Chicago police said.

The man transported himself in an unknown condition to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a wound to his right leg, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

