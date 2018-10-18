Man killed, 2 injured in Burnham motorcycle crash

Police investigate a crash about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, October 18, 2018 in the 14000 block of South Torrence Avenue. in Burham. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was killed and two other people were injured in a crash between a car and a motorcycle early Thursday in south suburban Burnham.

Kendall King, 21, suffered blunt force injuries in the 14000 block of Torrence Avenue in Burnham, according to the Lake County coroner’s office in Indiana. He was taken to Franciscan Health in Hammond, Indiana, where he was pronounced dead at 1:26 a.m. His death was ruled an accident.

He was injured in a crash between a car and a motorcycle near 140th Street and Torrence, according to officials at the scene. Two other people were taken to hospitals in serious-to-critical condition.

Illinois State Police could be seen at the scene of the crash assisting local investigators, but said that Burnham police were handling the investigation.

The Burnham Police Department did not respond to requests for further details about the crash.