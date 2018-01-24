Man killed in Tri-State crash after pickup spins out on icy roadway

A north suburban Waukegan man died after the pickup he was driving spun out on an icy road and hit the back of a semi Wednesday morning on the Tri-State Tollway.

The 38-year-old man was driving a blue 2004 Ford F250 pickup south about 5:40 a.m. on I-294 at mile marker 24 near Burr Ridge and Indian Head Park when he lost control because of weather conditions, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The pickup spun out of control onto the right shoulder and hit the rear of a 1996 Kenworth semi’s trailer, state police said. Western Springs paramedics took the man to LaGrange Memorial Hospital in LaGrange, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the death.

The 24-year-old man driving the semi was not injured, state police said. The cause of the crash remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Icy road conditions were a factor in two other fatal crashes Wednesday morning in North Aurora and Tinley Park.