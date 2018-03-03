Man missing from Lincoln Park for over a month

Authorities are looking for a man who has been missing for more than a month from the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Brian Dennard, 27, was last seen about 8 p.m. on Feb. 2 heading west on Fullerton from Lake Shore Drive, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Dennard was described as a 5-foot-8, 150-pound African American man with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

He has several tattoos, including a red hand with angel wings on his right hand; a cross with the word “blessed” on his right wrist; a red Chicago Bulls logo on his inner right forearm; “Tyeshia,” “Brianna” and “Brian” on his left arm; the words “RIP Grandma” on his upper left arm; and “Kaiben” on his outer right lower forearm, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts over the past month is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.