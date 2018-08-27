Man, pair of 10-year-old kids dead in West Rogers Park murder-suicide: police

A man and two 10-year-old children are dead in an apparent murder-suicide Monday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, authorities said.

The 45-year-old man was found dead at 11:04 a.m. in the hallway of a home in the 6200 block of North Richmond, according to Chicago police. He had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face.

A boy and a girl, both 10 years old, were also found with gunshot wounds to their heads, police said. They were both pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about any of the fatalities or ruled on the cause and manner of their deaths.

Area North detectives were investigating the deaths as homicides and a suicide, police said.