Man seriously wounded in Englewood shooting

A man was seriously wounded early Monday in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was traveling in a vehicle about 2:40 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine, Chicago Police said. Someone in a a vehicle following the man pulled out a weapon and fired shots, striking the man in the face.

He took himself to Saint Bernard Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.