Man shot in Scottsdale driveway

A man was shot and wounded Saturday evening in the Scottsdale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 7:20 p.m., he was standing in a driveway in the 8000 block of South Knox Avenue when a maroon car pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man, 43, was struck once in the chest and twice in his armpit, police said. His condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.