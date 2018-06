Man shot in the back in Englewood

A man was shot early Monday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 3:40 a.m., the 29-year-old was outside in the 5600 block of South Princeton Avenue when someone in a black SUV drove by and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the back. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.