Man shot, wounded in Lawndale

A man was wounded early Saturday in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

The 27-year-old man was walking about 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Mozart Street when he heard gunshots and realized he was struck in the leg, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.

Another man was shot in the same neighborhood only hours earlier.