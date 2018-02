Man stabbed during fight in the Loop

A man was stabbed early Wednesday in the the Loop.

The 39-year-old man was stabbed in the arm when a fight with someone he knew turned physical about 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Clark, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.