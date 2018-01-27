MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for Jan. 26 – 29

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

4:54 p.m. Friday — 21-year-old man shot in Back of the Yards

7:34 p.m. Friday — 19-year-old man shot in Grand Crossing

10:15 p.m. Friday — 12-year-old boy wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting

12:20 a.m. Saturday — Police: Man killed, another wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

2:30 a.m. Saturday — Man shot in Little Village

3:30 a.m. Saturday — Man shot in McKinley Park

5:20 a.m. Saturday — Woman shot in face, critically wounded on Far South Side