This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.
4:54 p.m. Friday — 21-year-old man shot in Back of the Yards
7:34 p.m. Friday — 19-year-old man shot in Grand Crossing
10:15 p.m. Friday — 12-year-old boy wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting
12:20 a.m. Saturday — Police: Man killed, another wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
2:30 a.m. Saturday — Man shot in Little Village
3:30 a.m. Saturday — Man shot in McKinley Park
5:20 a.m. Saturday — Woman shot in face, critically wounded on Far South Side