Woman shot in face, critically wounded on Far South Side

A woman was critically wounded when she was shot in the face early Saturday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 26-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle about 5:20 a.m. when someone in another vehicle fired shots in the 12000 block of South Eggleston, according to Chicago Police.

She showed up at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where she was being treated for a gunshot wound to the face, police said. She was in critical condition.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.