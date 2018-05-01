A May Day rally Tuesday drew together hundreds of union members, immigrant activists and other groups calling for worker solidarity at the Haymarket Monument on the Near West Side.

The monument, located at 175 N. Des Plaines Ave., was commissioned in 2004 to honor the seven police officers and four bystanders killed in a bombing and subsequent riot on May 4, 1886. The event, known at the Haymarket Affair, became a pivotal moment in the American labor movement.

Following a series of speakers, the crowd, which included Democratic candidate for governor J.B. Pritzker, marched east on Washington Boulevard to the Thompson Center.

 

A father and his son advocate for workers right at a May Day rally Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at the Haymarket Monument on the Near West Side. | Matthew Hendrickson/Sun-Times

Sarah Stigler, a Local 130 plumber and member of Chicago Women in Trades carries a drum at a May Day rally Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at the Haymarket Monument on the Near West Side. | Matthew Hendrickson/Sun-Times

Candidate for Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker attends a May Day rally Tuesday, May 1 at the Haymarket Monument on the Near West Side. | Matthew Hendrickson/Sun-Times

Jeremiah Boska, of Fox Lake, attends a May Day rally Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at the Haymarket Monument on the Near West Side. | Matthew Hendrickson/Sun-Times

 

 

 

 