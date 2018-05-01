Following a series of speakers, the crowd, which included Democratic candidate for governor J.B. Pritzker, marched east on Washington Boulevard to the Thompson Center.
A father and his son advocate for workers right at a May Day rally Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at the Haymarket Monument on the Near West Side. | Matthew Hendrickson/Sun-Times
Sarah Stigler, a Local 130 plumber and member of Chicago Women in Trades carries a drum at a May Day rally Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at the Haymarket Monument on the Near West Side. | Matthew Hendrickson/Sun-Times
Candidate for Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker attends a May Day rally Tuesday, May 1 at the Haymarket Monument on the Near West Side. | Matthew Hendrickson/Sun-Times
Jeremiah Boska, of Fox Lake, attends a May Day rally Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at the Haymarket Monument on the Near West Side. | Matthew Hendrickson/Sun-Times