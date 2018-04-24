McDonald’s ‘one-of-a-kind’ restaurant has soft opening in West Loop

You used to have to travel some 4,000 miles to enjoy The Mozza Salad, about 5,000 miles for a McFlurry Prestigio and 9,000 miles for Cheese & Bacon Loaded Fries.

Not any longer. On Wednesday, the world is coming to Chicago — the McDonald’s world, that is.

The world’s most famous fast-food restaurant is opening a branch in its new global headquarters in the West Loop. As part of the opening, McDonald’s plans to offer favorites from across the globe.

Corporate employees got an early taste Tuesday afternoon at their fancy new digs at 110 N. Carpenter St.

The new restaurant sports sleek leather chairs and modern, suspended light fixtures in place of the typical McDonald’s decor, giving the feel of a swanky coffee shop more than a hamburger joint.

And for an extra-modern touch, customers can order at touch-screen kiosks. Prices are about the same as standard McDonald’s fare.

“As part of our headquarters, we wanted to provide our customers with an exciting way to experience our global menu right here in Chicago,” said Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s president and CEO, in a statement. “We are delighted to showcase a taste of McDonald’s from all over the world, making this location a one-of-a-kind experience that Chicagoans will enjoy with friends and family.”

Global menu items are expected to rotate, with the first round also including Canada’s Mighty Angus Burger, Hong Kong’s McSpicy Chicken Sandwich, and France’s Manhattan salad.

The corporate offices are expected to open later this spring. The new building will also house the company’s Hamburger University training facility.